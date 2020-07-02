All apartments in Seattle
9033 18th Ave SW

9033 18th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

9033 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home, built in 2007 with 1,550 sq ft in West Seattle! This inviting space showcases rich hardwood floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows. You'll love the coveted layout; open concept living room with fireplace & dining room.

The modern kitchen provides great cabinet space, a dining bar, granite counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances. You'll love spending time in the spacious living room with a stylish fireplace. The private patio behind the home is perfect for entertaining.

Big master bedroom suite with private master bath. One bedroom on 1st floor. 2nd and master bedroom on third.

Private fenced in back patio area with plenty of room for summer entertaining! One car garage.

Great location close to shopping, schools, restaurants, parks & quick access to freeway.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 deposit, $40 App/Adult, All utilities tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 18th Ave SW have any available units?
9033 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9033 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 9033 18th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9033 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 9033 18th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9033 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9033 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9033 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 18th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9033 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9033 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9033 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 18th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

