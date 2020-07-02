9033 18th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home, built in 2007 with 1,550 sq ft in West Seattle! This inviting space showcases rich hardwood floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows. You'll love the coveted layout; open concept living room with fireplace & dining room.



The modern kitchen provides great cabinet space, a dining bar, granite counter tops and updated stainless steel appliances. You'll love spending time in the spacious living room with a stylish fireplace. The private patio behind the home is perfect for entertaining.



Big master bedroom suite with private master bath. One bedroom on 1st floor. 2nd and master bedroom on third.



Private fenced in back patio area with plenty of room for summer entertaining! One car garage.



Great location close to shopping, schools, restaurants, parks & quick access to freeway.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 deposit, $40 App/Adult, All utilities tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to screening).