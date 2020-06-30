9030 Seward Park Avenue South

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!!! Wow! Rare opportunity to rent on the waterfront ! 1 br 722sf waterfront condo in Seward Park Area of Seattle with swimming pool 1 secure garage pkg space & party/ game room. Prime location next the marina, boat launch & park, on Seattle bus line near light rail & quick freeway access,enjoy easy commute to downtown,eastside,airport &south end,plus walking to shops, dining & amenities



