Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

9030 Seward Park Avenue South

9030 Seward Park Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9030 Seward Park Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE RENT!!!! Wow! Rare opportunity to rent on the waterfront ! 1 br 722sf waterfront condo in Seward Park Area of Seattle with swimming pool 1 secure garage pkg space & party/ game room. Prime location next the marina, boat launch & park, on Seattle bus line near light rail & quick freeway access,enjoy easy commute to downtown,eastside,airport &south end,plus walking to shops, dining & amenities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12920590

(RLNE5426437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have any available units?
9030 Seward Park Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have?
Some of 9030 Seward Park Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 Seward Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9030 Seward Park Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 Seward Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South offers parking.
Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South has a pool.
Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 Seward Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9030 Seward Park Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

