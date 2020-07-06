903 Bellevue Place East

Amenities

Sir Galahad Apartments is offering a gorgeous, top-floor TWO-BEDROOM apartment home. At approximately 1350 square feet, this unit is incredibly spacious and offers hardwood floors, arched doorways, an eat-in kitchen, and ample closet spaces. Sir Galahad is a classic 1920’s Capitol Hill brick building located just blocks from excellent restaurants, cafes, groceries, etc. Easy access to downtown and I-5. Common area laundry room. $2295 per month. Garage parking and additional storage might be available; please inquire. Sorry, No Smoking/ No Pets * photos might not be of actual unit available but are representative of the general look of units at this property $900 security deposit $85 per month utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage 903 Bellevue Pl E Please call Daniella at 206-324-7910, or email sirgalahadapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure