Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

903 Bellevue Place East

903 Bellevue Place East · No Longer Available
Location

903 Bellevue Place East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Sir Galahad Apartments is offering a gorgeous, top-floor TWO-BEDROOM apartment home. At approximately 1350 square feet, this unit is incredibly spacious and offers hardwood floors, arched doorways, an eat-in kitchen, and ample closet spaces. Sir Galahad is a classic 1920’s Capitol Hill brick building located just blocks from excellent restaurants, cafes, groceries, etc. Easy access to downtown and I-5. Common area laundry room. $2295 per month. Garage parking and additional storage might be available; please inquire. Sorry, No Smoking/ No Pets * photos might not be of actual unit available but are representative of the general look of units at this property $900 security deposit $85 per month utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage 903 Bellevue Pl E Please call Daniella at 206-324-7910, or email sirgalahadapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Bellevue Place East have any available units?
903 Bellevue Place East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Bellevue Place East have?
Some of 903 Bellevue Place East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Bellevue Place East currently offering any rent specials?
903 Bellevue Place East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Bellevue Place East pet-friendly?
No, 903 Bellevue Place East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 903 Bellevue Place East offer parking?
Yes, 903 Bellevue Place East offers parking.
Does 903 Bellevue Place East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Bellevue Place East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Bellevue Place East have a pool?
No, 903 Bellevue Place East does not have a pool.
Does 903 Bellevue Place East have accessible units?
No, 903 Bellevue Place East does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Bellevue Place East have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Bellevue Place East does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

