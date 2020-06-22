Amenities
9014 30th Ave SW Available 04/03/20 Cheery Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Enormous Yard! - Avail April 3rd. This cheery, 2br, 1.75 bath West Seattle home is conveniently located near Westwood Village. Youll love the open, newly updated kitchen which leads out to a huge, fully fenced backyard and deck area, complete with a play structure with a swing and slide! The main level features 2 bedrooms with large closets and full length mirrors. Also on the main floor is a large newly updated bathroom and shower. The lower level features a finished basement which could be a great second living space with a full bathroom, a laundry room with a washer and dryer and additional storage. The spacious front yard area hosts a beautiful herb garden as well as strawberries and artichokes! You love this mini farm in the city. 1 car garage + additional storage, plus room for 2 cars to park in a designated space in front of the house.
Near the many amenities of California ave
Lincoln Park and Alki Beach
Westcrest Dog Park
Duwamish Greenbelt
Nearby Bus Routes: 120, 21, C-Line, 560, 125
TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.
Available NOW. $2450/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- Showings by appointment only.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants. Email preferred.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
