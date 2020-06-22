All apartments in Seattle
9014 30th Ave SW

9014 30th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9014 30th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
9014 30th Ave SW Available 04/03/20 Cheery Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Enormous Yard! - Avail April 3rd. This cheery, 2br, 1.75 bath West Seattle home is conveniently located near Westwood Village. Youll love the open, newly updated kitchen which leads out to a huge, fully fenced backyard and deck area, complete with a play structure with a swing and slide! The main level features 2 bedrooms with large closets and full length mirrors. Also on the main floor is a large newly updated bathroom and shower. The lower level features a finished basement which could be a great second living space with a full bathroom, a laundry room with a washer and dryer and additional storage. The spacious front yard area hosts a beautiful herb garden as well as strawberries and artichokes! You love this mini farm in the city. 1 car garage + additional storage, plus room for 2 cars to park in a designated space in front of the house.

Near the many amenities of California ave
Lincoln Park and Alki Beach
Westcrest Dog Park
Duwamish Greenbelt

Nearby Bus Routes: 120, 21, C-Line, 560, 125

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.

Available NOW. $2450/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- Showings by appointment only.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants. Email preferred.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

(RLNE4171561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 30th Ave SW have any available units?
9014 30th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9014 30th Ave SW have?
Some of 9014 30th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 30th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9014 30th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 30th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 30th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9014 30th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9014 30th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9014 30th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9014 30th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 30th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9014 30th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9014 30th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9014 30th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 30th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 30th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
