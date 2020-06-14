All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

888 Western Ave

888 Western Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Amenities

The Post is now leasing, we are offering up to one month free call and schedule your V.I.P tour today!

Get a different outlook on life and get back to luxury living. On the border of downtown and Pioneer Square, the Post is your portal to an urban experience like no other. The Post offers brand new studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home is appointed with amazing finishes ranging from hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioners.

The views soar beyond the distance of your vision. The sports ambiance ignites your team spirit and the roof top alone is more than we have ever even dreamed of creating at any community. The entire rooftop at the Post is yours for the taking: reflecting pool, barbeques, state of the art media room, game room, fitness facility and resident lounge. Be the envy of everyone you know. The Post is uncompromised urban living built with you in mind. To reserve your home today,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Western Ave have any available units?
888 Western Ave has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Western Ave have?
Some of 888 Western Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
888 Western Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 888 Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 888 Western Ave offer parking?
No, 888 Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 888 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Western Ave have a pool?
Yes, 888 Western Ave has a pool.
Does 888 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 888 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
