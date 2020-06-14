888 Western Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill media room

The Post is now leasing, we are offering up to one month free call and schedule your V.I.P tour today!



Get a different outlook on life and get back to luxury living. On the border of downtown and Pioneer Square, the Post is your portal to an urban experience like no other. The Post offers brand new studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home is appointed with amazing finishes ranging from hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and air conditioners.



The views soar beyond the distance of your vision. The sports ambiance ignites your team spirit and the roof top alone is more than we have ever even dreamed of creating at any community. The entire rooftop at the Post is yours for the taking: reflecting pool, barbeques, state of the art media room, game room, fitness facility and resident lounge. Be the envy of everyone you know. The Post is uncompromised urban living built with you in mind. To reserve your home today,