Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8852 Midvale Avenue N
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

8852 Midvale Avenue N

8852 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8852 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious two story corner townhouse style apartment available now! BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL! Kitchen is spacious and includes a brand new refrigerator, and has a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Dining area is right outside the kitchen with a breakfast bar as well! There is a half bathroom on the first floor and full bathroom on the top floor! Unit also comes with full sized washer and dryer! Both bedrooms are located on the top floor! Unit comes with 1 parking space included in rent! W/S/G included in rent! Close to North Seattle College, Northgate and easy access to I-5 and Highway 99! 12 month lease, Strict no smoking/No pets. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1.5 Bathroom - New Carpet - New Vinyl - Dishwasher - New Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have any available units?
8852 Midvale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have?
Some of 8852 Midvale Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 Midvale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8852 Midvale Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 Midvale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8852 Midvale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8852 Midvale Avenue N offers parking.
Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 Midvale Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 8852 Midvale Avenue N has a pool.
Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8852 Midvale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 Midvale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8852 Midvale Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

