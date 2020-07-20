8852 11th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

West Seattle - Property Id: 134059



Opportunity to rent completely remodeled cozy 3 bed 1 bath centrally located in south end of West Seattle. 7 miles to DT Seattle & 8.4 miles to airport. New cabinets and quartz countertop with stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with huge deck for entertaining and fully fenced.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134059p

Property Id 134059



(RLNE5015478)