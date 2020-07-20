All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

8852 11th Ave SW

8852 11th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8852 11th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Seattle - Property Id: 134059

Opportunity to rent completely remodeled cozy 3 bed 1 bath centrally located in south end of West Seattle. 7 miles to DT Seattle & 8.4 miles to airport. New cabinets and quartz countertop with stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with huge deck for entertaining and fully fenced.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134059p
Property Id 134059

(RLNE5015478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8852 11th Ave SW have any available units?
8852 11th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8852 11th Ave SW have?
Some of 8852 11th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 11th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8852 11th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 11th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8852 11th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8852 11th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 8852 11th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 8852 11th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 11th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 11th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8852 11th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8852 11th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8852 11th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 11th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8852 11th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
