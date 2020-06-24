All apartments in Seattle
8829 11th Ave Sw

8829 11th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8829 11th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Highland Park

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedrooms and 1 bath single family home in West Seattle, near to everything westwood villege, white Center, south Seattle community College 20 minutes to downtown Seattle the rental including water, electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have any available units?
8829 11th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8829 11th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
8829 11th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 11th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw offer parking?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw does not offer parking.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 8829 11th Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 11th Ave Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8829 11th Ave Sw has units with air conditioning.
