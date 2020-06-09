8810 35th Ave NE

Amenities

Remodeled, family-friendly home! Quiet street - Property Id: 227667



New remodel with large open modern rooms, lots of light in excellent, quiet Wedgwood, Seattle.



Amenities include:

Huge family rooms/dining room

Open kitchen layout, modern appliances

Extensive backyard with grill, tables, benches, views, lounge chairs

Three blocks to Wedgwood elementary

Bus lines downtown and to u-district two blocks away

Great Seattle Schools - Wedgwood elementary blocks away, Exstein and Nathan Hale 1.5 miles, UW 3 miles

Tons of food options, groceries, very walkable

