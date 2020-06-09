All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8810 35th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8810 35th Ave NE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

8810 35th Ave NE

8810 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8810 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Remodeled, family-friendly home! Quiet street - Property Id: 227667

New remodel with large open modern rooms, lots of light in excellent, quiet Wedgwood, Seattle.

Amenities include:
Huge family rooms/dining room
Open kitchen layout, modern appliances
Extensive backyard with grill, tables, benches, views, lounge chairs
Three blocks to Wedgwood elementary
Bus lines downtown and to u-district two blocks away
Great Seattle Schools - Wedgwood elementary blocks away, Exstein and Nathan Hale 1.5 miles, UW 3 miles
Tons of food options, groceries, very walkable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227667
Property Id 227667

(RLNE5579592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 35th Ave NE have any available units?
8810 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 8810 35th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8810 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8810 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8810 35th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 8810 35th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 8810 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 35th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8810 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8810 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8810 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 35th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University