8807 Delridge Way SW #A

Amenities

pet friendly parking dog park coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking

West Seattle Townhouse - Available NOW! Enjoy a modern 3 level townhouse, complete with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, a small fenced yard and off-street parking. All of these conveniences are paired with an excellent location, minutes from Seattles hippest neighborhood, White Center, offering some of the city's best bars, restaurants and coffee shops. Walk to Westwood Village to find QFC, Target, Starbucks and more. Drive in the 5 minutes in the other direction to the fantastic Westcrest Dog Park. Yet, you're only a 15 minute drive from Downtown Seattle or Seatac Airport. One cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 465-7594.



#AvenueOneResidential #WestSeattleRentals #DelridgeWestSeattle #WhiteCenter #SeattleRentals



(RLNE5337897)