8720 14th Ave NW

Ballard House - Large two story home on great residential street with tons of original charm. Main floor features living room, large formal dining room, kitchen, 3/4 bathroom and a laundry/storage room. Top floor features 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with clawfoot tub. Large deck and gorgeous yard great for summer BBQ's. Pet friendly. Available now.



*House will be under construction starting in summer 2020. Therefore, this will be a one year lease with an option to renew for a 5 month lease term at a reduced rental rate during construction.*



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

1.75 bathrooms

Approximately 1820 sq ft

Formal dining room

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Pet negotiable

Two car garage

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2600

Deposit $2600



Located just north of Ballard in the Crown Hill neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



