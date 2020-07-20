8720 14th Ave NW

Amenities
Ballard House - Large two story home on great residential street with tons of original charm. Main floor features living room, large formal dining room, kitchen, 3/4 bathroom and a laundry/storage room. Top floor features 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with clawfoot tub. Large deck and gorgeous yard great for summer BBQ's. Pet friendly. Available now.
*House will be under construction starting in summer 2020. Therefore, this will be a one year lease with an option to renew for a 5 month lease term at a reduced rental rate during construction.*
Features Include:
3 bedrooms
1.75 bathrooms
Approximately 1820 sq ft
Formal dining room
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Pet negotiable
Two car garage
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2600
Deposit $2600
Located just north of Ballard in the Crown Hill neighborhood close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.
(RLNE4945184)