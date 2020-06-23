All apartments in Seattle
8659 Delridge Way Sw Unit A3

8659 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8659 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
South Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy condominium unit in the South Delridge neighborhood in Seattle. This two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment features a very nice hardwood floor that would definitely welcome you when you enter. Not to mention the balcony where you can overlook some sights in the City. Food preparation becomes easy as its kitchen isnt as big that you have to make big movement to get to the other ingredient. It is also equipped with your basic needs like the refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher to help you get through the day. 8659 Delridge Way SW has a Walk Score of 76 out of 100, so essentially, errands can be done by foot.

NEARBY PARKS:
Westwood Park, Highland Park Playground and Roxhill Park

NEARBY SCHOOLS:
Denny Middle School - 0.48 miles, 6/10
Chief Sealth High School - 0.36 miles, 4/10
Roxhill Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 3/10
Highland Park Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 2/10

BUS LINES:
120 - 0.0 mile
125 - 0.0 miles
60 - 0.0 miles
22 - 0.2 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

