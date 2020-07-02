8625 42nd Ave S

Amenities

4 Bed 4 Bath House for Rent - Follow this link to schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/2vlq0



This 4 Bed 4 Bath house, located in South Beacon Hill, is a short walk from the Rainier Beach light rail station. This spacious property has a 1120 sqft basement and a 2 car garage. Kitchen comes with stainless steal appliances. NO pets allowed sorry.



Property is professionally managed. First, last and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3874790)