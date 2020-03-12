All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8625 18th Ave SW

8625 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8625 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
coffee bar
Adorable 2 bedroom home, gardener's paradise! - Lovingly maintained home in the heart of West Seattle! You'll love entertaining friends on the private deck overlooking fenced backyard with raised garden beds and big separate storage building. Spacious sunny eat-in kitchen features skylight and gas stove. Newly refinished hardwood floors, welcoming front porch, and lots of updates. 2 Bedrooms plus extra storage/laundry room. Large shed in backyard! Close to everything West Seattle has to offer- Lincoln Park, Westcrest Dog Park, Alki Beach, coffee shops and restaurants. Don't miss it!

(RLNE4510801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 18th Ave SW have any available units?
8625 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 8625 18th Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8625 18th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 18th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 8625 18th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 8625 18th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 8625 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 18th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8625 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8625 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8625 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 18th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
