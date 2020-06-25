All apartments in Seattle
8533 Stone Ave N #A

8533 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8533 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning and Large 3-Bedroom Townhome with Garage FOR RENT in Green Lake!! - GORGEOUS Green Lake townhome in sought-after and convenient location! Walking distance to Green Lake, PCC, restaurants and amenities. This light and bright home has designer paint througout and a wonderful lay-out for modern living. Gourmet kitchen features gas range, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Lower (entry) level has a bedroom and 3/4 bath. Main level features real oak hardwood floors, cozy gas fireplace, powder room and deck. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room are on upper level. Super cute and private fully fenced yard with patio and garden space! Master suite with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included. One-car attached garage plus lots of street parking. Quick commute bus/bike/drive to downtown Seattle! Tenant to pay all utilities. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this amazing home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

Seattle Property Applicants are subject to the First-in-Time ordinance per SMC 14.08.50.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE3159577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have any available units?
8533 Stone Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have?
Some of 8533 Stone Ave N #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 Stone Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
8533 Stone Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 Stone Ave N #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8533 Stone Ave N #A is pet friendly.
Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 8533 Stone Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8533 Stone Ave N #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 8533 Stone Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 8533 Stone Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 Stone Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 Stone Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.
