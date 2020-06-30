All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

846 NE 88th St

846 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

846 Northeast 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Sweet Backyard Cottage for Lease - Perfect backyard studio cottage for lease. Complete kitchen and bathroom with laundry. Small, dedicated backyard space open to front unit's yard. Street parking.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Cat(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required. No dogs.
~Tenant pays electricity, Tenant pays 35% water/sewer/garbage bill, Comcast internet hook up available. Cable not available for this unit.
~Tenants to maintain yard
- LEASE: 12+ month lease preferred
~Street Parking

*Owner resides in front unit but it will become a rental in the next few months.*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5504769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 NE 88th St have any available units?
846 NE 88th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 846 NE 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
846 NE 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 NE 88th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 NE 88th St is pet friendly.
Does 846 NE 88th St offer parking?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 846 NE 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 NE 88th St have a pool?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 846 NE 88th St have accessible units?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 NE 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 846 NE 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 NE 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.

