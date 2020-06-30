846 NE 88th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Sweet Backyard Cottage for Lease - Perfect backyard studio cottage for lease. Complete kitchen and bathroom with laundry. Small, dedicated backyard space open to front unit's yard. Street parking.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Cat(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required. No dogs.

~Tenant pays electricity, Tenant pays 35% water/sewer/garbage bill, Comcast internet hook up available. Cable not available for this unit.

~Tenants to maintain yard

- LEASE: 12+ month lease preferred

~Street Parking



*Owner resides in front unit but it will become a rental in the next few months.*



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5504769)