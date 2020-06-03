All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 845 Bellevue Place E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
845 Bellevue Place E
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

845 Bellevue Place E

845 Bellevue Place East · (206) 324-0705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

845 Bellevue Place East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. One of Capitol Hill's premier vintage properties. Meticulously maintained and restored 1930s brick building at the corner of Bellevue Street on Capitol Hill. Great location, walking distance to cafes, shops and groceries, minutes to downtown and freeways. Fine oak woodwork and marble floors with original chandeliers grace the spacious lobby. Beautiful apartments with views, hardwood floors, large windows and lots of light. Spacious 3rd floor apartment, northwest facing over a private courtyard with South Lake Union views. This apartment has a new kitchen with modern IKEA cabinets; stainless steel appliances include full sized range, refrigerator, and microwave. Fresh white paint, 8ft ceilings, and big windows allows natural light; well-maintained hardwood floors. Affordable wi-fi available

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Bellevue Place E have any available units?
845 Bellevue Place E has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Bellevue Place E have?
Some of 845 Bellevue Place E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Bellevue Place E currently offering any rent specials?
845 Bellevue Place E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Bellevue Place E pet-friendly?
No, 845 Bellevue Place E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 845 Bellevue Place E offer parking?
Yes, 845 Bellevue Place E offers parking.
Does 845 Bellevue Place E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Bellevue Place E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Bellevue Place E have a pool?
No, 845 Bellevue Place E does not have a pool.
Does 845 Bellevue Place E have accessible units?
No, 845 Bellevue Place E does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Bellevue Place E have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Bellevue Place E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 845 Bellevue Place E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity