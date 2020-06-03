845 Bellevue Place E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. One of Capitol Hill's premier vintage properties. Meticulously maintained and restored 1930s brick building at the corner of Bellevue Street on Capitol Hill. Great location, walking distance to cafes, shops and groceries, minutes to downtown and freeways. Fine oak woodwork and marble floors with original chandeliers grace the spacious lobby. Beautiful apartments with views, hardwood floors, large windows and lots of light. Spacious 3rd floor apartment, northwest facing over a private courtyard with South Lake Union views. This apartment has a new kitchen with modern IKEA cabinets; stainless steel appliances include full sized range, refrigerator, and microwave. Fresh white paint, 8ft ceilings, and big windows allows natural light; well-maintained hardwood floors. Affordable wi-fi available



Terms: 12 month lease