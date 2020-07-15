All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 26 2020 at 2:35 PM

8412 Delridge Way SW

8412 Delridge Way Southwest · (206) 698-7785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8412 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath SW Seattle Area Rent: $1500.00 (Last month's rent is required) Deposit: $700.00 Resident Pays Utilities Application Fee: $40.00 per application 1 off street, reserved parking space per apt. and lots of street parking Nice 2 bedroom with New Flooring thru out, as well as new Countertops, stove, dishwasher, blinds. Also has new light fixtures, and other new touches in the apt. Is on busline, close to schools, shopping of all kinds and lots of restaurants and fast food places to enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
8412 Delridge Way SW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 8412 Delridge Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Delridge Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8412 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 8412 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Delridge Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 8412 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 8412 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 8412 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 Delridge Way SW has units with dishwashers.
