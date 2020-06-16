All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8407 35th Ave SW

8407 35th Avenue Southwest · (267) 825-5468
Location

8407 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jul 6

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available 07/06/20 3BR/1.75BATH in Gatewood - Property Id: 129937

***Open house 6/6 & 6/7 11am-1pm *** Come prepared to follow social distancing guidelines***

Charming West Seattle bungalow in the Gatewood neighborhood. Sunny & light filled home ft 3 bed/1.75 bath. Spacious, open kitchen w/ easy access to the backyard & deck. Lovely living room perfect for relaxing & entertaining ft. laminate floors & stylish recessed lighting. Fully finished basement boasts a great family/rec room or office/den, bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry & storage. Partially-fenced large front & back yard ideal for summer BBQ's & gatherings. Off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129937
Property Id 129937

(RLNE5827839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 35th Ave SW have any available units?
8407 35th Ave SW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8407 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 8407 35th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
8407 35th Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 8407 35th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8407 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 8407 35th Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 8407 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 35th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 8407 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 8407 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 8407 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8407 35th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
