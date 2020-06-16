8407 35th Ave SW

Amenities
Available 07/06/20 3BR/1.75BATH in Gatewood - Property Id: 129937
***Open house 6/6 & 6/7 11am-1pm *** Come prepared to follow social distancing guidelines***
Charming West Seattle bungalow in the Gatewood neighborhood. Sunny & light filled home ft 3 bed/1.75 bath. Spacious, open kitchen w/ easy access to the backyard & deck. Lovely living room perfect for relaxing & entertaining ft. laminate floors & stylish recessed lighting. Fully finished basement boasts a great family/rec room or office/den, bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry & storage. Partially-fenced large front & back yard ideal for summer BBQ's & gatherings. Off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129937
