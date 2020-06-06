8157 4th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Thoughtfully designed 2-story w/bsmt. Soaring entry, beautiful staircase, extnsv hdwd flrs. NEW int'r/ext'r paint. NEW quartz cntrtps in kit, all bths. NEW carpet upr lvl. Great rm w/FP & an abundance of wndws. Kitchen w/SS appls, NEW sink & faucet, NEW dishwasher. Sunny eating nook w/French door to deck. Master BR w/prvt 5pc bath. Lwr lvl w/lrg rec rm, kitchenette, bed, bath & slider to lower deck w/fire pit. Stamped concrete entry & front yard. Deck 1307SF. 20 mins to Downtown Seattle.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8157-4th-ave-sw-seattle-wa-98106-usa/9c58faa2-7287-439e-a42b-7ce1f8c8b808



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5341710)