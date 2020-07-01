All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

812 5th Avenue North #106

812 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Seattle Central Business District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
812 5th Avenue North #106 Available 01/10/20 Residences on 5th Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available January 10th! Location, location, location! Sought after Queen Anne location in the shadow of the Space Needle, just minutes to Amazon and Downtown Seattle. This ground floor studio condo has lots of natural light and a space-saving Murphy bed allows for room to set up a living room area. The Residences on Fifth features a beautiful lobby entrance and incredible common area patio with furniture, barbecue & a view of the Space Needle. One assigned parking space in secured garage and W/D in unit. Water, sewer and garbage is included in your rent. Located near the Space Needle, South Lake Union and all of Seattle's finest restaurants, bars, coffee shops - Caffe Vita is across the street, and QFC grocery shopping is a block away! Minutes to Downtown Seattle, Amazon, SLU, the Gates Foundation and Microsoft Connector. Sorry, no pets and and no smoking.

To view this lovely condo, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this web address into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have any available units?
812 5th Avenue North #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have?
Some of 812 5th Avenue North #106's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 5th Avenue North #106 currently offering any rent specials?
812 5th Avenue North #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 5th Avenue North #106 pet-friendly?
No, 812 5th Avenue North #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 offer parking?
Yes, 812 5th Avenue North #106 offers parking.
Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 5th Avenue North #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have a pool?
No, 812 5th Avenue North #106 does not have a pool.
Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have accessible units?
No, 812 5th Avenue North #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 812 5th Avenue North #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 5th Avenue North #106 does not have units with dishwashers.

