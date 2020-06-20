812 3rd Ave N - B3

Amenities
VISTANA
812 3rd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
VISTANA is a studio apartment building in lower Queen Anne!
Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 290 SF with full 3-piece bathroom; some with lofts, private decks and amazing views of the Space Needle! We are conveniently located with easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at VISTANA!
Utilities are a flat $55 a month, $85 for double occupancy, and Wi-Fi is free!
Amenities include:
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Deck
- Onsite Laundry
- Shared Kitchens
Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, Seattle Pacific University, Microsoft, Amazon, Seattle Center and much more! Metro routes 3 & 4 two blocks away with service to and from downtown every fifteen minutes.
Make VISTANA your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 or info@keystonepropertiesnw.com for more information!
Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit
Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.