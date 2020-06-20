812 3rd Ave N - B3

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access

VISTANA

812 3rd Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109



VISTANA is a studio apartment building in lower Queen Anne!



Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 290 SF with full 3-piece bathroom; some with lofts, private decks and amazing views of the Space Needle! We are conveniently located with easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at VISTANA!



Utilities are a flat $55 a month, $85 for double occupancy, and Wi-Fi is free!



Amenities include:

- Bike Storage

- Rooftop Deck

- Onsite Laundry

- Shared Kitchens



Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, Seattle Pacific University, Microsoft, Amazon, Seattle Center and much more! Metro routes 3 & 4 two blocks away with service to and from downtown every fifteen minutes.



Make VISTANA your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 or info@keystonepropertiesnw.com for more information!



Deposits/Fees

First Month's Rent

Last Month's Rent

$500 Refundable Security Deposit



