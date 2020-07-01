809 Taylor Ave N #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Lower Queen Anne. Walk score of 92, two blocks from QFC, walking distance to cafes and restaurants. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, gated entry, active ventilation system, and bonus room. One covered off street parking space included. Utilities included: gas, water/sewage/garbage. Pets are not allowed. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,550/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. $50 application fee. Credit score 650 (TransUnion) and above, must provide most recent pay stubs(2) to show monthly combined income is 3x rent. No evictions in last 5 years. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.