Home
Seattle, WA
804 James St
Last updated December 12 2019 at 9:48 PM
804 James St
804 James Street
No Longer Available
Location
804 James Street, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
1 and 2 Bedrooms. Great Location. Right on the bus line. On-site Laundry. Under New Management. Offering a great deal on a Nice Apartment. We have 2 different 1 BR's available.
Terms: 1st Month FREE! 12 Month Lease. Free Storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 James St have any available units?
804 James St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 804 James St have?
Some of 804 James St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 804 James St currently offering any rent specials?
804 James St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 James St pet-friendly?
No, 804 James St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 804 James St offer parking?
Yes, 804 James St offers parking.
Does 804 James St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 James St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 James St have a pool?
No, 804 James St does not have a pool.
Does 804 James St have accessible units?
No, 804 James St does not have accessible units.
Does 804 James St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 James St has units with dishwashers.
