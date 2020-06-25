Amenities

8013 26th Ave NW Available 05/01/19 Ballard Home - Available May 1st! Welcome to this charming two story home in a great Ballard neighborhood. With its white picket fence this home is a classic. Hardwood floors and large windows greet you in the living room. A well-equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite countertops. Separate dining area with french doors that lead out to the spacious deck. One bedroom and updated bathroom with walk in shower on the main floor. Downstairs features a bonus room, second bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. Backyard with shed for storage. Two off-street parking spots off the alley. One small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit; approved on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Close to Loyal Heights Community Center, Larsen's Bakery, and other neighborhood amenities!



