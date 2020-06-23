All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 801 NE 125th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
801 NE 125th St.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

801 NE 125th St.

801 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pinehurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Northeast 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
801 NE 125th St. Available 09/10/19 Exquisite Home in North Seattle - Price Adjustment - To view this listing please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.MapleLeafMgt.com
Available Rentals

Imagine coming home after a long day and relaxing in this beautiful home beaming with natural light. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, beautiful backsplash and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances. Extend your living space by opening the French Doors onto a nice sized deck. Perfect for entertaining.

Ample dining room and living room with a wood-burning fireplace make this a great place to relax.
Ensuite master bedroom, 2 nice sized bedrooms, and a full bath are all located on the top floor.

Downstairs has two more bedrooms, laundry room, full bathroom and family room with entry to the back yard.

Available Sept 10th, possibly a little sooner.

This home is situated in an established neighborhood on a lot with mature landscaping. You are minutes away from Northgate, I-5, Thornton Place, and a short jaunt to Greenlake.

Call today as this home will not stay on the market long.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~ Two-year lease preferred with $50 rent increase at 2nd year. With the option to renew.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).
~Tenants are responsible for all yard care and utilities.
~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.
~ Prefer no pets, but one pet may be negotiated on a case by case basis with $75/month pet rent.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#TownHouse
#RoofTopDeck
#Leschi
#CentralDistrict
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

(RLNE5088127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 NE 125th St. have any available units?
801 NE 125th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 NE 125th St. have?
Some of 801 NE 125th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 NE 125th St. currently offering any rent specials?
801 NE 125th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 NE 125th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 NE 125th St. is pet friendly.
Does 801 NE 125th St. offer parking?
No, 801 NE 125th St. does not offer parking.
Does 801 NE 125th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 NE 125th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 NE 125th St. have a pool?
No, 801 NE 125th St. does not have a pool.
Does 801 NE 125th St. have accessible units?
No, 801 NE 125th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 801 NE 125th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 NE 125th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University