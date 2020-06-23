Amenities

801 NE 125th St. Available 09/10/19 Exquisite Home in North Seattle - Price Adjustment - To view this listing please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.MapleLeafMgt.com

Imagine coming home after a long day and relaxing in this beautiful home beaming with natural light. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, beautiful backsplash and Kitchen Aid stainless appliances. Extend your living space by opening the French Doors onto a nice sized deck. Perfect for entertaining.



Ample dining room and living room with a wood-burning fireplace make this a great place to relax.

Ensuite master bedroom, 2 nice sized bedrooms, and a full bath are all located on the top floor.



Downstairs has two more bedrooms, laundry room, full bathroom and family room with entry to the back yard.



Available Sept 10th, possibly a little sooner.



This home is situated in an established neighborhood on a lot with mature landscaping. You are minutes away from Northgate, I-5, Thornton Place, and a short jaunt to Greenlake.



Call today as this home will not stay on the market long.



~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~ Two-year lease preferred with $50 rent increase at 2nd year. With the option to renew.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).

~Tenants are responsible for all yard care and utilities.

~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.

~ Prefer no pets, but one pet may be negotiated on a case by case basis with $75/month pet rent.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee.



