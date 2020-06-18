All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2

800 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous lower floor apartment in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining area open to south facing windows making this apt bright and sunny. Garden views from bedrooms present a quite retreat. Master bedroom includes a second private full bath and loads of closets.
Fenced ft yard and shared back yard with garden perfect for summer barbecues and outside lounging.

Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private hallway. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.

One year lease preferred, Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. Firs and security deposit needed.
Tenant responsible for electricity,and pro rata share of water, sewer garbage.

Screening requirements:
Credit 730 plus
Income 3X rent
Gorgeous apartments in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining areas open onto your private deck overlooking the backyard patio and garden flanked by fruit trees.
Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private stairwell. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.
One year lease preferred, six month available if needed. Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. First, last and security deposit needed.
Unit is immediately available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have any available units?
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have?
Some of 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Infinity
1414 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Muse
1515 Bellevue Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University