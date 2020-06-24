All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2

800 NW 62nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 NW 62nd St, Seattle, WA 98107
West Woodland

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous lower floor apartment in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining area open to south facing windows making this apt bright and sunny. Garden views from bedrooms present a quite retreat. Master bedroom includes a second private full bath and loads of closets.
Fenced ft yard and shared back yard with garden perfect for summer barbeques and outside lounging.

Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private hallway. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.

One year lease preferred, six month available if needed. Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. First, last and security deposit needed.

Unit is immediately available
Gorgeous apartments in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining areas open onto your private deck overlooking the backyard patio and garden flanked by fruit trees.
Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private stairwell. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.
One year lease preferred, six month available if needed. Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. First, last and security deposit needed.
Unit is immediately available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have any available units?
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have?
Some of 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University