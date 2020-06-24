800 Northwest 62nd Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous lower floor apartment in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining area open to south facing windows making this apt bright and sunny. Garden views from bedrooms present a quite retreat. Master bedroom includes a second private full bath and loads of closets.

Fenced ft yard and shared back yard with garden perfect for summer barbeques and outside lounging.



Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private hallway. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.



One year lease preferred, six month available if needed. Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. First, last and security deposit needed.



Unit is immediately available

Gorgeous apartments in quiet Ballard 4Plex, come home to freshly carpeted bedrooms, worry free laminate floors. The designer paint and nickel fixtures will sparkle during those winter nights in front of your cozy fireplace. The ample kitchen and dining areas open onto your private deck overlooking the backyard patio and garden flanked by fruit trees.

Access a shared downstairs laundry and utility room through your private stairwell. Off street parking for one vehicle included. Easy access to metro and shopping make this location ideal.

One year lease preferred, six month available if needed. Tenant screening through the Seattle Rental Housing Association. First, last and security deposit needed.

Unit is immediately available.