7914 Densmore Avenue North

Within Walking Distance of Greenlake & Local Shops



Top Floor 1 Bedroom offering a great floor plan throughout, a Big Walk-in Closet, Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, Beautiful hand crafted Mahogany woodwork and trim throughout, tiled kitchen and bathroom, new deep Kitchen Cabinets and New Big Thermal Pane windows.



SOLID COMMUNITY: This quiet, comfortable, and peaceful oasis from downtown Seattle will offer you a true retreat just minutes away from work. Walk to Dukes, Sushi, Coffee and Chocolate Shops, bakeries, Zeeks Pizza, Alehouse, and the Bathhouse theater. Easy transportation connections (48 358 316 Ravenna Transit Stop I-5 (North and South) and Aurora (North and South) only seconds away.) $1650 per month...(water sewer garbage hot water onsite service and controlled access all included with rent) Call to arrange a viewing appointment...206-328-1645

No Pets Allowed



