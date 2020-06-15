All apartments in Seattle
7914 Densmore Avenue North

7914 Densmore Avenue North · (206) 536-4672
Location

7914 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Within Walking Distance of Greenlake & Local Shops - Property Id: 38863

Top Floor 1 Bedroom offering a great floor plan throughout, a Big Walk-in Closet, Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, Beautiful hand crafted Mahogany woodwork and trim throughout, tiled kitchen and bathroom, new deep Kitchen Cabinets and New Big Thermal Pane windows.

SOLID COMMUNITY: This quiet, comfortable, and peaceful oasis from downtown Seattle will offer you a true retreat just minutes away from work. Walk to Dukes, Sushi, Coffee and Chocolate Shops, bakeries, Zeeks Pizza, Alehouse, and the Bathhouse theater. Easy transportation connections (48 358 316 Ravenna Transit Stop I-5 (North and South) and Aurora (North and South) only seconds away.) $1650 per month...(water sewer garbage hot water onsite service and controlled access all included with rent) Call to arrange a viewing appointment...206-328-1645
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38863
Property Id 38863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have any available units?
7914 Densmore Avenue North has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have?
Some of 7914 Densmore Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Densmore Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Densmore Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Densmore Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North offer parking?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Densmore Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 Densmore Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
