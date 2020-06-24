All apartments in Seattle
7764 10th Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7764 10th Ave SW

7764 10th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7764 10th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Highland Park Home With Detached Garage! - Don't miss the fully remodeled Highland Park home on a charming street, just steps away from Riverview Park. The open living room features new laminate flooring and a ceiling fan. Kitchen opens to living room showcasing granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms and full bath right off living room. Full size washer/dryer located in the mud room that leads to the fenced backyard. Large lot with plenty of sunshine garden potential. Detached garage with long driveway. Easy access to freeway, downtown, and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7764 10th Ave SW have any available units?
7764 10th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7764 10th Ave SW have?
Some of 7764 10th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7764 10th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7764 10th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7764 10th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 7764 10th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7764 10th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7764 10th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7764 10th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7764 10th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7764 10th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7764 10th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7764 10th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7764 10th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7764 10th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7764 10th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
