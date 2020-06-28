7745 Dibble Ave NW

Amenities

2 Bedroom House in Ballard with New Carpet - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Ballard home with unfinished basement, fenced yard and detached garage. Pet negotiable. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Approximately 720 sq ft

New carpet throughout

New vinyl in kitchen

New stainless steel stove and refrigerator

Washer and dryer

Detached garage parking

Fenced yard

One pet negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2250

Deposit $2250



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing.



