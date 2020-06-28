All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

7745 Dibble Ave NW

7745 Dibble Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7745 Dibble Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
2 Bedroom House in Ballard with New Carpet - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Ballard home with unfinished basement, fenced yard and detached garage. Pet negotiable. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 720 sq ft
New carpet throughout
New vinyl in kitchen
New stainless steel stove and refrigerator
Washer and dryer
Detached garage parking
Fenced yard
One pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2250
Deposit $2250

Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE5570085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

