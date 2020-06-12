All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7725 16th Ave NW
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

7725 16th Ave NW

7725 16th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7725 16th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
7725 16th Ave NW Available 02/01/20 Beautiful Gem In Loyal Heights - Available FEB 1st - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals
Available FEB 1st

Welcome home to this gem built-in 1944 which has been lovingly updated and remodeled for today. Everywhere you look you will see quality workmanship and attention to detail.

Only the best has been incorporated into this home, from the large kitchen sink to the rain showerhead you will spoil yourself living here. Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you upon entry while natural light gleams in every window filling your home with natural light.

With two nicely appointed bedrooms, one bathroom, open living, dining room, and the perfect sized kitchen. Sliding doors lead to the beautiful Trex Deck with ample room to BBQ and entertain along with a fully fenced backyard. An added bonus of an awning to keep you cool during the hot summer months.

Imagine the wonderful memories you'll make with family and friends during the summer months. This lovely Loyal Heights home is in a peaceful setting with lots of street and alley parking + a small attached garage.

A large bonus room downstairs would work great as an exercise room, loads of storage, a washer & dryer also a sink and toilet with a door to the attached garage.

This beautiful home is close to the express "D" bus line. Golden Gardens, Downtown Ballard, restaurants. The neighborhood is sprinkled with many pocket parks and close to Loyal Heights Community Center.

You are going to LOVE living here, hurry and make your viewing appointment as this gem will not stay on the market long.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#House
#Ballard
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2024555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

