768 Bellevue Ave E
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

768 Bellevue Ave E

768 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 979-6750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

768 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Our building is ideally located in the heart of North Capitol Hill, a neighborhood surrounded by exciting nightlife and restaurants, yet boasting the tranquility, greenery and cleanliness of a residential community. We are directly across the street from a major bus line and neighborhood coffee shop, and just a few minutes walk to Broadway, Olive, Pike/Pine, shopping, theaters, nightlife, parks, the library, schools, and restaurants! This classic 1909 brick building boasts 3 floors of 22 spacious refurbished studios (9) and one bedroom (13) units. Features include 10 ft. high ceilings, victorian claw foot bathtubs, textured walls, ceiling fans, new carpeting and vinyl, remodeled kitchens, gas heat / stoves and plenty of old world charm. Bright and sunny skylit refurbished common areas with shared balcony decks. The Heights Court Features: --New On Site Management -- A Secured Entry System -- A Resident Laundry Room -- Communal Decks with Space Needle Views -- A Very Well Maintained Building Street parking No pets 12 month leases Email heightscourtapartments@gmail.com to schedule a viewing. *Note: Apartments in our building rent fast, so act quick if you're interested. Heights Court 768 Bellevue Ave E Seattle, WA 98102 Charming studio on the 1st floor of the building with lots of light and windows in every room, excluding entry hall and bathroom! Features high ceilings, newly remodeled kitchen with ample shelving and butcher block countertops, entry hall, clawfoot tub, gas stove and heat, large bedroom closet. $1,195 + $75 utilities (water, sewer, garbage). Our building is ideally located in the heart of North Capitol Hill, a neighborhood surrounded by exciting nightlife and restaurants, yet boasting the tranquility, greenery and cleanliness of a residential community. We are directly across the street from a major bus line and neighborhood coffee shop, and just a few minute walk to Broadway, Olive, Pike/Pine, shopping, theaters, nightlife, parks, the library, schools, and restaurants! This classic 1909 brick building boasts 3 floors of 22 spacious refurbished studios (9) and one bedroom (13) units. Features include 10 ft. high ceilings, victorian claw foot bathtubs, textured walls, ceiling fans, new carpeting and vinyl, remodeled kitchens, gas heat / stoves and plenty of old world charm. Bright and sunny skylit refurbished common areas with shared balcony decks. The Heights Court Features: --New On Site Management -- A Secured Entry System -- A Resident Laundry Room -- Communal Decks with Space Needle Views -- A Very Well Maintained Building Street parking No pets 12 month lease. Email heightscourtapartments@gmail.com to schedule a viewing. Thanks!

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Bellevue Ave E have any available units?
768 Bellevue Ave E has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 Bellevue Ave E have?
Some of 768 Bellevue Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Bellevue Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
768 Bellevue Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Bellevue Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 768 Bellevue Ave E offer parking?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 768 Bellevue Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Bellevue Ave E have a pool?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 768 Bellevue Ave E have accessible units?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Bellevue Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Bellevue Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
