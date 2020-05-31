Amenities

Our building is ideally located in the heart of North Capitol Hill, a neighborhood surrounded by exciting nightlife and restaurants, yet boasting the tranquility, greenery and cleanliness of a residential community. We are directly across the street from a major bus line and neighborhood coffee shop, and just a few minutes walk to Broadway, Olive, Pike/Pine, shopping, theaters, nightlife, parks, the library, schools, and restaurants! This classic 1909 brick building boasts 3 floors of 22 spacious refurbished studios (9) and one bedroom (13) units. Features include 10 ft. high ceilings, victorian claw foot bathtubs, textured walls, ceiling fans, new carpeting and vinyl, remodeled kitchens, gas heat / stoves and plenty of old world charm. Bright and sunny skylit refurbished common areas with shared balcony decks. The Heights Court Features: --New On Site Management -- A Secured Entry System -- A Resident Laundry Room -- Communal Decks with Space Needle Views -- A Very Well Maintained Building Street parking No pets 12 month leases Email heightscourtapartments@gmail.com to schedule a viewing. *Note: Apartments in our building rent fast, so act quick if you're interested. Heights Court 768 Bellevue Ave E Seattle, WA 98102 Charming studio on the 1st floor of the building with lots of light and windows in every room, excluding entry hall and bathroom! Features high ceilings, newly remodeled kitchen with ample shelving and butcher block countertops, entry hall, clawfoot tub, gas stove and heat, large bedroom closet. $1,195 + $75 utilities (water, sewer, garbage).



Terms: 12 month lease