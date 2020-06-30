All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:28 PM

763 Belmont Place East

763 Belmont Place East · (206) 324-7910
Location

763 Belmont Place East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
763 Belmont Place E Spacious (550 sqft!), STUDIO-PLUS unit in this classic brick building. These units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, extra-large closet spaces, and eat-in kitchens. Common area laundry room. Property is located on a quiet, beautifully landscaped corner just blocks from coffee shops, restaurants, etc. Close to bus-lines. Underground parking and additional storage spaces may be available. Approximately 600 SQFT. Rent: $1575 $75 Utility Fee covers water/sewer/trash $900 Security Deposit This is a no-pet/ no-smoking property. Come visit today! PLEASE CONTACT Matt & Katrina at 206-324-7910 or email sirlancelotseattle@gmail.com Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Belmont Place East have any available units?
763 Belmont Place East has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Belmont Place East have?
Some of 763 Belmont Place East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Belmont Place East currently offering any rent specials?
763 Belmont Place East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Belmont Place East pet-friendly?
No, 763 Belmont Place East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 763 Belmont Place East offer parking?
Yes, 763 Belmont Place East offers parking.
Does 763 Belmont Place East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Belmont Place East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Belmont Place East have a pool?
No, 763 Belmont Place East does not have a pool.
Does 763 Belmont Place East have accessible units?
No, 763 Belmont Place East does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Belmont Place East have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Belmont Place East does not have units with dishwashers.
