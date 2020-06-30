763 Belmont Place East

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking coffee bar extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access

763 Belmont Place E Spacious (550 sqft!), STUDIO-PLUS unit in this classic brick building. These units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, extra-large closet spaces, and eat-in kitchens. Common area laundry room. Property is located on a quiet, beautifully landscaped corner just blocks from coffee shops, restaurants, etc. Close to bus-lines. Underground parking and additional storage spaces may be available. Approximately 600 SQFT. Rent: $1575 $75 Utility Fee covers water/sewer/trash $900 Security Deposit This is a no-pet/ no-smoking property. Come visit today! PLEASE CONTACT Matt & Katrina at 206-324-7910 or email sirlancelotseattle@gmail.com Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure