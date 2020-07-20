All apartments in Seattle
7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G
7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G

7536 43rd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

7536 43rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-Star / 3Bed / 2.5Bath - Green Belt Community Townhouse Steps From Othello Station!! - Be the 1st to live in this newer construction (2018) 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, naturally well-lit town house, close to Othello Light Rail Station. With stylish fixtures, many windows, and an open floor plan, it seems much more than 1356 sq.ft of luxury living space. High-end finishes including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 1-car garage is pre-wired for eCharging. Banks, grocery stores, and over 15 restaurants are within a 10-minute walk, yet the town house is just enough off busy streets to feel away from it all. Comes w/ 300 sq.ft roof top deck giving mountain and peak-a-boo water views; your oasis awaits! No smoking, no pets - firm!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have any available units?
7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have?
Some of 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G currently offering any rent specials?
7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G pet-friendly?
No, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G offer parking?
Yes, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G offers parking.
Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have a pool?
No, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G does not have a pool.
Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have accessible units?
No, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G has units with dishwashers.
