7536 43rd Ave S Unit #G

4-Star / 3Bed / 2.5Bath - Green Belt Community Townhouse Steps From Othello Station!! - Be the 1st to live in this newer construction (2018) 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom, naturally well-lit town house, close to Othello Light Rail Station. With stylish fixtures, many windows, and an open floor plan, it seems much more than 1356 sq.ft of luxury living space. High-end finishes including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 1-car garage is pre-wired for eCharging. Banks, grocery stores, and over 15 restaurants are within a 10-minute walk, yet the town house is just enough off busy streets to feel away from it all. Comes w/ 300 sq.ft roof top deck giving mountain and peak-a-boo water views; your oasis awaits! No smoking, no pets - firm!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4855320)