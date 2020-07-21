7515 14th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Fully Remodeled 2 bed/1 full bath home in West Seattle - MUST SEE!!! - Built in 1918 this adorable house has been thoughtfully and fully remodeled!!!



This home has plenty to offer....2 bedrooms, a brand new farmhouse style kitchen with built in seating, huge yard with fire pit, new roof, double paned storm windows, new paver walkway and patio and....... an unfinished basement with an additional 330 square feet!



Don't miss out on this incredible deal....schedule your tour today!!!



Whole house is electric. Washer and dryer hookups. 12 month lease. Credit score of 720 or higher.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488502)