Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

7515 14th Ave SW

7515 14th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7515 14th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
Fully Remodeled 2 bed/1 full bath home in West Seattle - MUST SEE!!! - Built in 1918 this adorable house has been thoughtfully and fully remodeled!!!

This home has plenty to offer....2 bedrooms, a brand new farmhouse style kitchen with built in seating, huge yard with fire pit, new roof, double paned storm windows, new paver walkway and patio and....... an unfinished basement with an additional 330 square feet!

Don't miss out on this incredible deal....schedule your tour today!!!

Whole house is electric. Washer and dryer hookups. 12 month lease. Credit score of 720 or higher.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 14th Ave SW have any available units?
7515 14th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 14th Ave SW have?
Some of 7515 14th Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 14th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7515 14th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 14th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7515 14th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 7515 14th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 14th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7515 14th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 14th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7515 14th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
