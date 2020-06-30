Amenities

750 N 143rd St #302 Available 05/01/20 Top Floor 1 bedroom Seattle Condo - Available 5/1. Light filled, top level condo featuring a fabulous floor plan & territorial views. This spacious home offers an updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & subway tile backsplash, beautiful knotty pine shiplap wall w/ cozy fireplace, & a built-in desk/tech center. Secure building, gated parking, exercise room, pet friendly, low HOA dues w/ excellent mgmt in place. Easy access to Hwy 99, I-5. On interurban trail w/ local eateries & shopping nearby! No smoking. 12 month min.



(RLNE5686093)