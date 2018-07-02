7359 16th Ave SW

Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has rich hardwood floors, fresh paint, new flooring, new roof, new fence and sewer lines. The electric heat will keep you warm and there is a fireplace to cozy up to, too. The ceiling fans will keep you cool. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, lots of cupboard space, refrigerator and range. The fenced in yard is great for entertaining. Parking is 1 covered spot and 1 uncovered spot plus street parking. Your cat or dog is welcome to come with you. The washer and dryer are included. Extra storage is in the storage shed with a padlock. Near South Seattle Community College, Country-Deli Grocery, Highland Park Playfield and top-rated Madison Middle School.
(RLNE5335285)