7359 16th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has rich hardwood floors, fresh paint, new flooring, new roof, new fence and sewer lines. The electric heat will keep you warm and there is a fireplace to cozy up to, too. The ceiling fans will keep you cool. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, lots of cupboard space, refrigerator and range. The fenced in yard is great for entertaining. Parking is 1 covered spot and 1 uncovered spot plus street parking. Your cat or dog is welcome to come with you. The washer and dryer are included. Extra storage is in the storage shed with a padlock. Near South Seattle Community College, Country-Deli Grocery, Highland Park Playfield and top-rated Madison Middle School.



(RLNE5335285)