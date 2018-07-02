All apartments in Seattle
7359 16th Ave SW

7359 16th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7359 16th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has rich hardwood floors, fresh paint, new flooring, new roof, new fence and sewer lines. The electric heat will keep you warm and there is a fireplace to cozy up to, too. The ceiling fans will keep you cool. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, lots of cupboard space, refrigerator and range. The fenced in yard is great for entertaining. Parking is 1 covered spot and 1 uncovered spot plus street parking. Your cat or dog is welcome to come with you. The washer and dryer are included. Extra storage is in the storage shed with a padlock. Near South Seattle Community College, Country-Deli Grocery, Highland Park Playfield and top-rated Madison Middle School.

(RLNE5335285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 16th Ave SW have any available units?
7359 16th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 16th Ave SW have?
Some of 7359 16th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 16th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7359 16th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 16th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7359 16th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7359 16th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7359 16th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7359 16th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7359 16th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 16th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7359 16th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7359 16th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7359 16th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 16th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7359 16th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

