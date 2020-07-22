7323 - 14th Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ballard Gem!! - Premier living in one of Seattle's best neighborhoods! This beautiful town home is a favorite, walk in to stunning hardwood floors and TONS of natural light. Living room and family room, so much space for entertaining. Luxury kitchen looks in to family room with fireplace. Upstairs features a master bedroom and two smaller ones. Large laundry room with high end washer and dryer. Basement has large indoor storage room and separate small wine cellar space. One car garage, with room for another in the driveway. Right by Ballard High School, walking distance to restaurants and markets - this is a MUST SEE!

First and deposit are required.



-Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpMtj89vshw&t=59s

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/6366a44001

-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5403112)