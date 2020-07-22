All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7323 - 14th Avenue NW

7323 14th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7323 14th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ballard Gem!! - Premier living in one of Seattle's best neighborhoods! This beautiful town home is a favorite, walk in to stunning hardwood floors and TONS of natural light. Living room and family room, so much space for entertaining. Luxury kitchen looks in to family room with fireplace. Upstairs features a master bedroom and two smaller ones. Large laundry room with high end washer and dryer. Basement has large indoor storage room and separate small wine cellar space. One car garage, with room for another in the driveway. Right by Ballard High School, walking distance to restaurants and markets - this is a MUST SEE!
First and deposit are required.

-Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpMtj89vshw&t=59s
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/6366a44001
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have any available units?
7323 - 14th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have?
Some of 7323 - 14th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 - 14th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
7323 - 14th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 - 14th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 - 14th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7323 - 14th Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
