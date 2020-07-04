Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM
1 of 5
7318 36th Avenue SW
7318 36th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
7318 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5269543)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have any available units?
7318 36th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 7318 36th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
7318 36th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 36th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 36th Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 36th Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 36th Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
