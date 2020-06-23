All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
731 N 94th St #8
731 N 94th St #8

731 N 94th St · No Longer Available
Location

731 N 94th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenwood condo 2 bed 2 bath on 2nd floor, Available NOW! Pending Application - Pending Application...Welcome home to this lovely condo on quiet street of Greenwood AREA of North Seattle. The second floor sunny end unit offers lots of natural light. Enjoy a large living room with separate dining area, a nice kitchen with all appliances and great cabinet space, the large master bedroom with private full bath, 2nd bedroom with full bath off the hall. In unit full sized laundry, plus security parking garage. Located on quiet non-through street. NO smoking & pets please. Call Dawnette 253-261-7154 or Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to view.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in. No pet property. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3312121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 N 94th St #8 have any available units?
731 N 94th St #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 731 N 94th St #8 currently offering any rent specials?
731 N 94th St #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 N 94th St #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 N 94th St #8 is pet friendly.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 offer parking?
Yes, 731 N 94th St #8 offers parking.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 N 94th St #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 have a pool?
No, 731 N 94th St #8 does not have a pool.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 have accessible units?
No, 731 N 94th St #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 N 94th St #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 N 94th St #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 N 94th St #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
