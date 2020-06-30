All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725

7309 Sand Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7309 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny, Loft-Style 1 Bedroom Condo in Sandpoint - APPLICATION PENDING, 12-6-2019

Available now! Beautiful 1bd/1ba loft at Magnuson Point Condos. Kitchen w/ laminate floors & black appliances. Open floor plan for entertaining. Wood burning fireplace in living rm. Loft bedroom, full bath on upper level. W/D in unit. 1 uncovered parking and W/S/G included in rent. Across street from Magnuson Park/Burke-Gilman trail. Terms: $1,650 deposit, 12 mo. lease. No smoking. Small pet C/C w/ additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Treasha at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at tfabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE4289198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have any available units?
7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have?
Some of 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 offers parking.
Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have a pool?
No, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have accessible units?
No, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Sandpoint Way NE #B-725 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University