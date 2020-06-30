7307 Sand Point Way NE, B614

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Stunning Sand Point Condo with Loft and Balcony - This stunning two-level, one bedroom condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park will inspire! The designer kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, gorgeous cabinetry, and plenty of space for your culinary creations. The spacious living room with soaring ceilings and lots of light invites you to relax near the fireplace or step out onto your private balcony. Retreat upstairs to the master suite with loft detail, ample closet space, and full bath en suite. Washer / dryer in unit, exterior storage space accessed from the balcony, and a designated parking spot complete the space. Fitness center on-site.



Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail and close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, NOAA, Arena Sports, Seattle Mountaineers, University Village, dining and cafes.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $50 per person per month.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned Off-street parking included.

- 12 or 18 month lease

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) considered with pet screening and mandatory pet rent.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



