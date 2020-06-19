All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 726 Westlake Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
726 Westlake Ave N
Last updated June 7 2019 at 8:43 AM

726 Westlake Ave N

726 Westlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

726 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Westlake Ave N have any available units?
726 Westlake Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 726 Westlake Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
726 Westlake Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Westlake Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N offer parking?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N have a pool?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N have accessible units?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Westlake Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Westlake Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University