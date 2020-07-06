722 N. 85th St, Apt 43

Amenities

Greenlake/Greenwood - Greenwood Condo Unit at the Cimarron Heights - LIGHT AND BRIGHT! TOP FLOOR UNIT! LARGE 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath unit, 1,025 sq.ft. Living room with wood fireplace and high vaulted ceilings, dining area + eating bar, and step-out balcony. Fully carpeted with all appliances including flattop range, refrigerator, dishwasher, new microwave, stack washer and dryer set, Master bedroom style suite with attached 3/4 bath, and with double closets. 1-car garage parking, storage area. Cat(s) negotiable / NO dogs / No Smoking. $1,995/mo. includes water/sewer/garbage. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE3534184)