Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

722 N. 85th St, Apt 43

722 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenlake/Greenwood - Greenwood Condo Unit at the Cimarron Heights - LIGHT AND BRIGHT! TOP FLOOR UNIT! LARGE 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath unit, 1,025 sq.ft. Living room with wood fireplace and high vaulted ceilings, dining area + eating bar, and step-out balcony. Fully carpeted with all appliances including flattop range, refrigerator, dishwasher, new microwave, stack washer and dryer set, Master bedroom style suite with attached 3/4 bath, and with double closets. 1-car garage parking, storage area. Cat(s) negotiable / NO dogs / No Smoking. $1,995/mo. includes water/sewer/garbage. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE3534184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have any available units?
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have?
Some of 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 currently offering any rent specials?
722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 is pet friendly.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offer parking?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offers parking.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have a pool?
No, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 does not have a pool.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have accessible units?
No, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 N. 85th St, Apt 43 has units with dishwashers.

