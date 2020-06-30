All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

715 W. Crockett Street

715 West Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 West Crockett Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
715 W. Crockett Street Available 07/01/20 West Queen Anne Home - Available July 1st! This is the place you want to come home to everyday! The water and mountain views, quiet streets, and walkability to Macrina and Ken's Market all make it an inviting place to call home! This beautiful West Queen Anne Craftsman home has been fully remodeled with a gorgeous chefs kitchen with a gas stove and cooktop, hardwood floors on the main floor; enjoy the gas fireplace on those cold winter nights; two spacious bedrooms upstairs with an office/den/nursery with a full bathroom; fully finished basement with one large bedroom, updated bathroom and cozy family room with a large refrigerator/microwave and dishwasher. You'll love having A/C in the summer, too! Relax in the summer on your private, sunny patio and garden full of bluebells. Detached garage offers plenty of room for storage; two off street parking spots in the driveway. Leave your car at home and walk everywhere you need to go. Just a couple blocks off popular McGraw Street and a short walk to Queen Anne Avenue with awesome cafes, restaurants, retail, fitness and grocery options. All the parks, schools and community center and fabulous neighborhood feel that Queen Anne is known for at your fingertips. Convenient access to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union, Amazon, Google and Facebook Campuses, University of Washington, and to all major bus lines; Microsoft Connector close by! One cat or one small dog with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To request a video tour or schedule a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #QueenAnneRentalHomes #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #Facebook #Google #CoeElementary

(RLNE5771600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 W. Crockett Street have any available units?
715 W. Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 W. Crockett Street have?
Some of 715 W. Crockett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 W. Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 W. Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W. Crockett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W. Crockett Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 W. Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 W. Crockett Street offers parking.
Does 715 W. Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 W. Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W. Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 715 W. Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 W. Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 715 W. Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W. Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 W. Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.

