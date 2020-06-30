Amenities

715 W. Crockett Street Available 07/01/20 West Queen Anne Home - Available July 1st! This is the place you want to come home to everyday! The water and mountain views, quiet streets, and walkability to Macrina and Ken's Market all make it an inviting place to call home! This beautiful West Queen Anne Craftsman home has been fully remodeled with a gorgeous chefs kitchen with a gas stove and cooktop, hardwood floors on the main floor; enjoy the gas fireplace on those cold winter nights; two spacious bedrooms upstairs with an office/den/nursery with a full bathroom; fully finished basement with one large bedroom, updated bathroom and cozy family room with a large refrigerator/microwave and dishwasher. You'll love having A/C in the summer, too! Relax in the summer on your private, sunny patio and garden full of bluebells. Detached garage offers plenty of room for storage; two off street parking spots in the driveway. Leave your car at home and walk everywhere you need to go. Just a couple blocks off popular McGraw Street and a short walk to Queen Anne Avenue with awesome cafes, restaurants, retail, fitness and grocery options. All the parks, schools and community center and fabulous neighborhood feel that Queen Anne is known for at your fingertips. Convenient access to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union, Amazon, Google and Facebook Campuses, University of Washington, and to all major bus lines; Microsoft Connector close by! One cat or one small dog with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



To request a video tour or schedule a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



