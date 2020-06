Amenities

Gorgeous, garden-level 2 bedrooms is available in this classic brick. Hardwoods, coved ceilings, and eat-in kitchen. An extra storage area is available. Quiet building in a nice neighborhood. A bus stop with downtown routes just two blocks away. Seattle Center nearby and Kinnear Park just a short walk up the hill. The common area laundry room is on-site. $1995 per month! Non-smoking/ No Pet building. $900 security deposit $75 per month utility fee covers water/sewer/trash. Please inquire as to available parking. Call or email to set up an appointment to view! 425-495-4248; westcoastarms@gmail.com Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6GATllis8o https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure