711 East Denny Way Unit 406

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 1 bedroom on Capitol Hill with city views - Property Id: 230113



Located on Capitol Hill in Seattle, WA, this unique property is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with an open floorplan, wood floors, California Closets, new paint, and beautiful city views from every room. Separate dining room, new stainless steel kitchen appliances (including a double oven), new washer/dryer unit, and wood-burning fireplace makes this property one of a kind. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a bar. Large closets and built-in storage spaces throughout. Wood floors are in perfect condition. Flat screen TV and bar cabinet are included. Private balcony is perfect for enjoying summers in the pacific northwest. Property is located 2 blocks from Broadway light rail and walkable to Pike/Pine neighborhood restaurants and shops. 5 minute access to I-5 and Seattle city center. Includes parking for up to 2 cars. This end unit on the top floor has amazing city views all times of the year. Perfect for a couple or young professional. Minimum lease is 12 months.

No Pets Allowed



