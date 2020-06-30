All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

711 East Denny Way Unit 406

711 East Denny Way · No Longer Available
Location

711 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom on Capitol Hill with city views - Property Id: 230113

Located on Capitol Hill in Seattle, WA, this unique property is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit with an open floorplan, wood floors, California Closets, new paint, and beautiful city views from every room. Separate dining room, new stainless steel kitchen appliances (including a double oven), new washer/dryer unit, and wood-burning fireplace makes this property one of a kind. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a bar. Large closets and built-in storage spaces throughout. Wood floors are in perfect condition. Flat screen TV and bar cabinet are included. Private balcony is perfect for enjoying summers in the pacific northwest. Property is located 2 blocks from Broadway light rail and walkable to Pike/Pine neighborhood restaurants and shops. 5 minute access to I-5 and Seattle city center. Includes parking for up to 2 cars. This end unit on the top floor has amazing city views all times of the year. Perfect for a couple or young professional. Minimum lease is 12 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230113
Property Id 230113

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have any available units?
711 East Denny Way Unit 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have?
Some of 711 East Denny Way Unit 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 currently offering any rent specials?
711 East Denny Way Unit 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 pet-friendly?
No, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 offer parking?
Yes, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 offers parking.
Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have a pool?
No, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 does not have a pool.
Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have accessible units?
No, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 East Denny Way Unit 406 has units with dishwashers.

