Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Find peace of mind, convenience & timeless living in this incredible 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located in Seattle's gorgeous Cap Hill neighborhood. Just minutes away from SLU, Downtown and Broadway, you'll never run out of places to explore; and when you're ready to return home, you'll be greeted by absolutely stellar views of South Lake & Seattle's iconic skyline.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.