Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

709 A 15th Avenue Available 03/07/19 Capitol Hill Townhouse - Available March 7th! This beautiful and modern 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for including style, location and convenience! Enjoy the convenient location of this newly built Capitol Hill townhome with a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz countertops and all stainless appliances, gas stove and walk-in pantry. Light and airy with open floor plan! Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and stylish master bath. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views and gas and power hookups and storage. Includes air conditioning! Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your winter heating bills down! Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking spot in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful Capitol Hill location is close to everything! One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat ok with $500 deposit. No smoking.



To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



