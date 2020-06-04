All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
709 A 15th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 A 15th Avenue

709 15th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

709 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
709 A 15th Avenue Available 03/07/19 Capitol Hill Townhouse - Available March 7th! This beautiful and modern 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for including style, location and convenience! Enjoy the convenient location of this newly built Capitol Hill townhome with a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz countertops and all stainless appliances, gas stove and walk-in pantry. Light and airy with open floor plan! Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and stylish master bath. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views and gas and power hookups and storage. Includes air conditioning! Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your winter heating bills down! Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking spot in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful Capitol Hill location is close to everything! One small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat ok with $500 deposit. No smoking.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #SeattleUniversity #SwedishHospitalRentals

(RLNE4683033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 A 15th Avenue have any available units?
709 A 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 A 15th Avenue have?
Some of 709 A 15th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 A 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 A 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 A 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 A 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 709 A 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 709 A 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 709 A 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 A 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 A 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 709 A 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 709 A 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 A 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 A 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 A 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
